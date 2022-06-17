‘Governors Responsible For Compromise And Mismanagement Of Current System’ – Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has blamed state governors for the rot in the Nigerian system.

He made this remark at the meeting of the Attorney-Generals of the 36 States of Nigeria held in Lagos,

He stated that state governors cannot continue to agitate for restructuring and state police when they are responsible for the compromise and mismanagement of the current system.

Malami said state governors who have taken over the allocations of local governments in their states have no moral right to ask for restructuring.

“The present controversies surrounding the Paris/London Club loan refunds could have been avoided if the NGF/state governments and ALGON, who engaged the services of consultants and contractors honoured their agreements.

“NGF and ALGON have not denied engaging the consultants and contractors on behalf of their respective states and local governments,” Malami said.