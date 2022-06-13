Gunmen Abduct Anglican Bishop, Wife, Driver In Oyo

Gunmen have abducted an Anglican Bishop, Reverend Oluwaseun Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Kwara State his wife, and driver.

The victims were abducted on Sunday along the new Oyo/Ogbomoso Expressway in Oyo State.

The Police Public Relations of the command, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He explained that one Reverend Adekunle Adeluwa reported the incident at Atiba Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to Osifeso, preliminary investigations revealed that the victims’ vehicle developed what seemed a mechanical fault while traveling from Yewa in Ogun State to Jebba in Kwara.

He added that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations of the Command has been directed to take over the operation that would lead to the rescue of the victims.

“All the tactical teams of the Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Ambush Squad, Puff Adder, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), and Conventional Police personnel along with local hunters and vigilantes are all involved in the rescue operations,” the command’s spokesman said.

“Meanwhile, a discreet investigation led by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) is simultaneously been vigorously embarked upon to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt.

“While enjoining members of the public to report any suspicion to the nearest Police Division or formation, credible and timely information, the General Public are assured of their safety as they go about their lawful activities.”