Gunmen Storm Abuja Community; Abduct 22 Farmers

Unidentified gunmen have reportedly burnt two tractors and abducted 22 Farmers in Abuja.

The dire incident occurred at Rafin-Daji community, Gurdi ward of Abaji Area Council of Abuja.

Saidu Yakubu, a farmer who escaped told Daily Trust that the incident happened around 2pm on Thursday.

He said that the bandits who were with AK -47 rifles attacked farmers that were cultivating their lands in the community.

He stated further that the bandits shot into the air before whisking away the farmers also burning two tractors in a large farm.

According to him, 13 family members were among the 22 abducted victims.

He gave the names of the family members as Ismaila Barde, Mustapha Barde, Nasiru Barde, Abdulkarim Barde, Sanusi Barde, Usman, Barde, Nura Barde, Abdullahi Barde, Babawo Barde, Farida Ayuba, Hauwa Ayuba and Hussaini Abdullahi.

“It was only God that saved me as I managed to escape when the bandits were shooting into the air,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the district head of Gurdi Chiefdom, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, told the publication through a phone call that two tractors were burnt but the number of abducted farmers were yet to be ascertained.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo stated that efforts were being made to rescue the victims.

“Upon receipt of the information, a combined team of police officers from various tactical and intelligence units of the command, hunters, vigilantes, hunters stormed the forest and combed it aggressively,” he said.