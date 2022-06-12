‘He Told Me He Was Single’ Lady Caught With Emmanuel In Bed Speaks On Their Relationship

The lady caught in bed with former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Housemate Emmanuel has shared her own side of the story on what transpired in Dubai.

Recall that Liquorose set the internet into a frenzy after spilling how she caught Emmanuel and the lady identified as Precious in bed with her face covered with mask.

Giving details of what happened, Precious claimed she and Emmanuel became friends after they met in Dubai where everything happened.

Precious said she never knew Emmanuel was in a relationship as she was told he’s single and not in a relationship with Liquorose.

The lady said people should stop attacking her because she has a boyfriend, adding Emmanuel is responsible for all the issues.

She wrote: “Emma and I are just friends. He met me in Dubai last year where all these happened I never knew he was in a relationship, He told me he was single, you guys should stop attacking me, keep me out of these pls I have a boyfriend, you guys should go attack Emma cause I never wanted all these”