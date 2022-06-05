How Nigerian Singer, Mike Aboh Of Zule Zoo Group Died

Nigerian singer Michael Tertsea Aboh, a member of the music group Zule Zoo is dead.

The demise of one of the “Kerewawa” dance crooners was announced via Zule Zoo’s official Instagram page.

According to the post, Aboh slumped and died on Saturday morning while taking his bath in Makurdi the Benue State capital.

The post read: “It is so sad and quick to say after our long run together in this life to live a better life coming short for you”

“My brother collapsed why taking his bath this morning and now My Michael is no more”

“Tears has behold my eyes and my hands are shaking as I can’t hide the fact that you’ve passed on on this day”

“I really cannot question God for I have lost the other part of myself, a brother and a friend.. Og death why, Rest in Peace”

Zule Zoo is a musical group made up of Micheal Aboh and Al-Hassan Ibrahim who came into the limelight after the success of their smash single, ‘Kerewa’, which was banned by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC, for obscene content. The song was the delight of many music lovers in Nigeria in the early 2000s.