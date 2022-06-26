‘How To Know Celebrities Who Are Not Proud Of Their Candidate’ – Ugezu Throws Shade At Eniola Badmus

Nigerian filmmaker Ugezu Ugezu has thrown a shade at Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus after posting a picture of the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Eniola Badmus took to her Instagram page to share a photo of Tinubu and his wife Oluremi and turned off the comment section.

This earned her criticism online as many Nigerians stormed her subsequent posts to rain insults on her.

Also, Ugezu in a post on Instagram threw a shade at Eniola Badmus stating that celebrities who turn off their comment section after posting a candidate aren’t proud of what they are posting.

He added that those who engage in such acts are rotted into stomach infrastructure and can do anything for money.

He said: “Once they turn off the comment, it means they are not proud of what they are posting. They are rotted into stomach infrastructure and can do anything for money.”

“Truth is … Nigerians know everything. When the time comes, they will turn on your tv and leave it for you permanent on the memories of the stomach infrastructure channel. Una go here am. Nigerians have our records”