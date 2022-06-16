I Am Not Really Concerned About Money – Oga Sabinus Speaks On Collaborations With Upcoming Comedians

By
Sheedah Lawal
-
Sabinus
Sabinus

Award-winning Nigerian comedian, Mr Funny also known as Oga Sabinus has opened up on collaborations with upcoming content creators.

The comedian revealed during a recent interview with Hip Tv that he is more particular about the creativity a person is bringing to his platform than the amount they pay to get featured.

The comedian who has been making skits since 2016 also condemned the sex for role in the skit making business, he explained that is the reason he is careful with the kind of comedy he makes.

He advised upcoming content creators not to let anyone take advantage of them.

