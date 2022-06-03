‘I Contemplated Suicide Because I Felt There Was Nothing Left To Live For’ – Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has shared her throwback photo as she recalled how she once contemplated suicide in 2015.

In a lengthy post shared on her Instagram page, Kate Henshaw said the fire incident where she lost all her worldly stuff left her devastated and didn’t know how to move on.

Kate Henshaw said she contemplated suicide for some moments because she felt nothing was left for her to live.

She also recalled how she couldn’t make her hair on the premier of her Television series even when she was told that she would receive backlash and criticism from the press.

According to Kate Henshaw, she kept reading the book of Job in the Bible but was angry with God because the feeling of being homeless was real to her.

She wrote: “Thank Almighty God that we don’t look like what we have been through… This was after the fire incident where I lost all my worldly stuff… I say worldly because they were just stuff.. I still had my life but I was so devastated that I didn’t know how to move on…I didn’t think life was important at the time.

“JUNE 25, 2015…. I contemplated suicide in some moments… Felt there was nothing left to live for… The premiere of our series “DOGOOD” was days away and @africamagic, then @wangistar was the head said, you don’t have to show up, we will understand ” but something inside of me said ” you are not staying down, you will go.

“They got me a Stylist to dress me & make up was @lolamaja. I remember the Stylist telling me I couldn’t go to the premiere with my hair like this, that I should expect backlash & criticism from the press.

“Not one to be intimidated, I insisted on going like this….No one will tell me how to show up anywhere for an event that celebrated my craft.

“I kept reading the book of Job in my bible all through the time I was homeless. It sort of comforted me…but I was angry with God and this was a real feeling.

“I just had to be strong and know that He had better ahead for me. He sent me help from so many unexpected sources”