‘I Cook, I Clean’ – Nkechi Blessing Hails Herself For Being A ‘Full Option’

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has praised herself for having the qualities that makes her a full option.

The actress who was recently involved in a scandal with her ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan over her personal hygiene has called herself a total package.

Sharing a video of a pot of stew on her Insta Stories, Nkechi wrote: “I cook, I clean, I sabi n*ck, Wetin again? Full option bay”

Nkechi has hinted on beginning a relationship with a new lover who gives her huge amount of money as monthly upkeep.

Meanwhile, award winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has celebrated with Davido’s Babymama Sophia Momodu on her birthday.

Momodu turned a year older on Thursday, June 9 and Tiwa had taken to her Insta Stories to praise the mother of one for always being the best dressed at every event.

She wrote: “It is finally your birthday. So we can stop teasing you now. When you too go dress pass all of us at every event. Birthday blessings Mama Imade. We love you most beautiful”.