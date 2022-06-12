‘I Cried Endlessly For This Child’ – Basketmouth’s Wife Speaks As Daughter Clocks One

Elsie Okpocha, Nigerian entrepreneur and wife of popular comedian Basketmouth has taken to social media to share adorable photos of their baby as she clocks one today.

Recall that the wife of the comedian shared the testimony of how she miraculously welcomed her baby in 2021 after being rejected at two hospitals.

In the post shared on Instagram, the excited mother recalled how she craved and prayed for the child before her delivery.

Elsie said she also cried endlessly for the child who opened doors for her family and shut the devil up.

She wrote: The Child I craved for…

The Child I prayed for…

The Child I cried endlessly for…

The Child that opened doors for us…

The Child that shut the devil up!…

It was a long wait but she finally came to complete us…

God brought her at the perfect time

Our joy is Full!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LITTLE PRINCESS MAYA!!!!

I Love you till eternity