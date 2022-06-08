I Didn’t Expect To Win, Nigeria Back On Track – Tinubu

Former Lagos State Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu reacted to his emergence as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate on Wednesday, saying he did not expect to win the party’s primary election.

He also stated that Nigeria is back on track as a result of his victory at the recently concluded APC National Convention at Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, please forgive me for taking you this long. I didn’t expect to win, I must be intoxicated for victory,” the APC while mounting the podium to give his acceptance speech.

“We are confident, courageous that this nation is back on track. All our state governors here present, it is not my job alone.”

The APC chieftain called for unity among other contestants, saying the common goal was to defeat the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He added, “The competition is now over. Those who did not support me, you have nothing to fear. I owe no grudges or grievance, let us all agree to join hands in defeating the PDP.”