‘I Have No Regrets,’ Osinbajo’s Top Campaigner Congratulates Tinubu Over Primary Win

A top campaigner for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Richard Akinnola, has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his ‘expected victory in the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akinnola, a lawyer and journalist, extended his wishes to the APC chieftain on Wednesday in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Also Read: Uzodimma: South-East Should Produce Next President — But There’s No Justice

“Congratulations, Asiwaju Tinubu, the presumed winner of the primaries,” he said in the statement. “In any contest, there must be a winner.

“However, I’m very proud of my choice of support in the person of Professor Yemi Osinbajo. I have no iota of regret over my support for him. It was a privilege to play a pivotal role for him during the process. I would gladly do it over and over again.”