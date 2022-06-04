I Like How You’re Hugging Like You Did Not Come Here Together – Ebuka Teases Nini And Saga

The BBNaija Shine ya eyes reunion show has begun with some of the former housemates walking through the red carpet and having a brief chit chat session with a female interviewer.

The first set of housemates to arrive in the show were Nini and Saga. The duo came to the show together and Saga was also captured at a point helping Nini to adjust her outfit.

When Ebuka introduced them all at the lounge, they both hugged each other happily again not minding that they both came to the event together.

Reacting to their display of affection, Ebuka said he was not expecting them to hug again.

Ebuka said,” I LIKE HOW YOU ARE HUGGING LIKE YOU DIDN’T COME HERE TOGETHER.”

Reacting to Ebuka’s comment, Nini and Saga laughed and reaffirmed that they are still on good terms.

Meanwhile, many fans and viewers are excited about seeing their ex-favourite housemates on the TV screen again as the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ Reunion premiered on Thursday, 2nd June 2022.

The remarkable moment of the first night was the outfit of the former housemates as many Nigerians have not stopped talking about it online.