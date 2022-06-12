I Live With Grief Daily, Says Buhari On Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern over the rising insecurity in the country, saying he lives with grief daily.

The president said this in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday.

While assuring Nigerians that the government is working hard to address security challenges, he charged them to be prayerful.

“On this special day, I want us all to put all victims of terrorist activities in our thoughts and prayers. I am living daily with the grief and worry for all those victims and prisoners of terrorism and kidnapping. I and the security agencies are doing all we can to free those unfortunate countrymen and countrywomen safely.”

“For those who have lost their lives, we will continue to seek justice for their families against the perpetrators. For those currently in captivity, we will not stop until they are freed, and their kidnappers are brought to justice. If we all unite, we will be victorious against these agents of terror and destruction.

“We have reformed some of our security structures. Some of the defence assets we procured three years ago have arrived and have been deployed.

“Our cyber security and surveillance systems are being upgraded to further enhance our ability to track and trace criminal elements. We are also recruiting and training new personnel across all our security and intelligence agencies to strengthen the country’s over-all security.”