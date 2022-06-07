I Remain In Presidential Race, Says Yahaya Bello After Meeting Buhari

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, has stated that any attempt to exclude him from participating in the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is “recipe for bigger trouble”.

He said this on Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Earlier on Tuesday, Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, had said the APC governors had recommended five “frontline” aspirants — all from the south — to contest the primary.

But speaking with state house correspondents, Bello said he will resist any attempt to exclude him from contesting.

“I am a free citizen and a qualified member of the party. I am contesting. I bought the form, was cleared to participate in the primary, and there is no reason for me to be excluded from the ballot. If they do so, then that is a recipe for a bigger trouble for the party,” he said.

“However, I don’t think it is a decision of the party. It is a decision of a few elites who may decide to use their position to oppress the so-called minority. But I want to prove that in this country, I am not in the minority. I belong to the younger generation and Nigerians that are oppressed and are saying that their voices must be heard.

“I believe strongly that getting into that arena today, I will win overwhelmingly if the process and normal regulations are followed; I will emerge victorious.”