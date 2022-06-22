‘I Signed No Divorce Papers’ – Maureen Esisi Speaks Out Days After Blossom Chukwujekwe’s New Marriage

Nigerian fashion designer and media personality Maureen Esisi has dropped a bombshell about her marriage to Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwe.

This comes a few days after Blossom Chukwujekwu tied the knot with a Pastor in Christ Embassy Church, Winifred Akhuemokan.

In a question and answer session on her Instagram page, Maureen Esisi was asked about when she divorced the Nollywood actor.

Maureen laughed over the question, insinuating that they are still legally married and she has not signed divorce papers.

The fashion designer added that she wasn’t served any divorce papers.

She wrote: “Last I checked, I signed no divorce papers, wasn’t served any.”

On how she felt following the new marriage of Blossom Chukwujekwe and his wife Winifred Akhuemokan, Maureen Esisi said she felt nothing.

Recall the marriage of Maureen Esisi and Blossom Chukwujekwu crashed over alleged infidelity, while the latter has continued to rant over the issues surrounding their breakup, the actor has remained silent on it.