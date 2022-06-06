I Stand With Northern Leaders On Power Shift To South — Gov Abdulrazaq

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq has stated that he was in full support of some northern leaders’ position for power to shift to the South in 2023.

Abdulrazaq was reacting to the report about why his name was missing from the list of northern governors who were signatories to the press release on the issue.

The Governor who stated that he has been inundated with enquiries since the report clarified that he was part of the northern leader’s resolution on power shift to the south ab initio.

He further explained that he could not immediately sign the resolution of the meeting because he was at his niece’s wedding on Saturday where he was the Chief Host.

“Governor AbdulRazaq’s northern colleagues were thus unable to wait for his physical signature on the resolution because they needed to send it to the President immediately.

“The final copy of the resolution was, however, brought to him later and he became the 12th signatory to the resolution endorsing southern presidency in 2023”, the Governor who spoke through a statement by his Special Adviser on Political Communication, Bashir Adigun said.