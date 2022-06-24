I Want To Perform ‘Buga’ At The World Cup – Kizz Daniel

Afrobeats superstar Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly known as Kizz Daniel has revealed that he wishes to perform his hit single ‘Buga’ at the 2022 World Cup.

Kizz Daniel made this known in a tweet on Wednesday.

“God I want to perform ‘Buga’ for World Cup with a mass choir. Help me say amen.”

God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir 🙏🏾 help me say amen 😩 #qatar2022worldcup — VADO D‘GREAT 🎙 (@KizzDaniel) June 22, 2022

The track ‘Buga’ by Vado D’Great and Tekno has been the rave of the moment in Nigeria topping charts, taking over the streets, clubs and bars as well as parties.

Buga even found its way to the All Progressives Congress presidential primaries in Abuja thrilling delegates, aspirants and the crowd alike serving as the event’s soundtrack.