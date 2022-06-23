‘I Want To See The Corpse’ – Portable Cries Out As Police Allegedly Demand N5 Million Over Okada Rider’s Death

Nigerian fast-rising singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly called Portable has cried out over the huge sum of money the police are allegedly demanding, following the death case involving his signee and driver.

Recall that Portable in an interview on Tuesday said that he was not responsible for the death of the victim.

The singer also stated that he was not in the car when the accident happened, stating he was at his child’s naming ceremony when the sad incident happened.

He, however, commiserated with the families of the victim over the sad incident and promised to help financially.

However, in a video sighted online, Portable called for the help of his fans stating he’s been dragged into the killing of the man.

Portable admitted it was his newly signed artist that was involved in the accident and the police refused to release his car even when he showed up at the station.

According to Portable, there are claims that the man has passed away and the Police are demanding five million Naira but he hasn’t been shown any corpse.