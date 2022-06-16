I Will Stay Loyal, Says Okowa After Selection As Atiku’s Running Mate

Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, has stated that he will remain loyal and committed to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) goal of regaining power in 2023.

On Thursday, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar announced Okowa as his running mate at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Following the announcement, Okowa stated that winning the presidential election in 2023 will necessitate a lot of hard work.

The Delta governor requested the party’s members’ support and commitment to the cause of winning the general election.

“I want to pledge that I will stay loyal and committed to this battle and it’s a battle God has a hand in,” Okowa said.

“There is no doubt that there is a great work ahead for each and every one of us. The build-back process is going to be collective and we’re trusting that all our party members would want to be part of that story at the end of the day.

“The story, which will obviously be positive and we will yield positive results, will require that each and every one of us must support our principal as we move forward in the next months and that we will, at the end, win the election with a landslide victory.

“And in doing so, we must create in ourselves a new self, a new approach to political issues, a new commitment, which I believe we all yearn for. It will require a lot of commitment from each and every one of us.

“It will require the unity of each and every one of us in our various wards, local governments and states, we need the PDP to return to power.”