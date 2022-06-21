I Worked Hard For This – Funke Akindele Reveals Latest Achievement

Award winning Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele has happily shared her latest achievement with her followers.

Sharing a picture of herself via her Instagram page, the mother of two revealed that her weight dropped from 89kg to 80kg.

She went on to explain that she worked hard to loose weight, adding that she plans to loose more and achieve her desired look.

She wrote: “TESTIMONY TIME!!!! FROM 89KG TO 80KG!! I PRAYED AND WORKED HARD TO ACHIEVE THIS. WORK IS STILL IN PROGRESS O!! #IMUSTBECOMELEKPA. PRAISING THE LORD ALWAYS!!! PLS TAKE NOTE: PRAYER WITHOUT EFFORT IS USELESS!! MAKE A SERIOUS EFFORT WHILE PRAYING FOR ANYTHING.”