‘If You Get Scarcity Of Bra, Why Not DM Me’ – Uche Madugwu Drags Tiwa Savage Over Bare-Chest Outfit

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has dragged Nigerian female sensational singer Tiwa Savage over her bare-chest outfit.

Recall that Tiwa Savage got the social media agog with mixed reactions after a sultry video of her surfaced online.

In a post shared on Instagram, Uche Maduagwu questioned Tiwa Savage if such an appearance can get her a man stating it could be the reason she was dumped by her ex-husband, Teebillz.

Uche Maduagwu also asked Tiwa Savage about the moral lesson the outfit is supposed to educate young people looking up to her.

He added that Tiwa Savage should send him a direct message if she is having a scarcity of bras so he could connect her with bra importers in Yaba.

She wrote: “So this is how Aunty WA Dey look for Somebody Son to find AM some day? Now I see why Uncle T Waka leave you. What exactly is the moral lesson this outfit is suppose to Educate our Pikins? If you get Scarcity of BRA, why not DM me to connect you with our YABA market bra importer, they have been making Naija celebs look good since 1960 ask NK Ikebe FC and Anita Woske. My sister dress the way you want to be addressed.”