Igboho: I Haven’t Stopped Agitating For Yoruba Nation — There’s No Going Back

Sunday Adeyemo, Yoruba nation agitator better known as Sunday Igboho, has stated that there is no going back on his demand for the actualisation of a separate country for the Yoruba in Nigeria.

Igboho spoke in a video released on Sunday to celebrate the birthday of Francis Olushola Alao, Olugbon Of Orile Igbon, Ogbomosho, Oyo state.

Enter your email and join the 10,000 Naira Giveaway! Leave this field empty if you're human:

Reacting to reports that he has abandoned the agitation for Yoruba nation, Igboho dismissed the reports as a rumour while calling on south-west traditional rulers to support the Yoruba nation movement.

Also Read: Soyinka Visits Igboho In Benin Republic

“I, Sunday Adeyemo and all those who are following me on the issue of Yoruba Nation, there is no going back for us. There are talks around that we have stopped clamouring for Yoruba nation, that is not true, it is an unconfirmed rumour. We want Yoruba Nation, we want to be free from slavery because what God has given us on our land is enough to feed us.

“I want you the Yoruba monarchs to call a meeting, come together, you can see how our people are being killed everywhere, this is not good. Please come together and support us, may you live long. Yoruba Nation, no going back.”