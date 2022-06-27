I’ll Give You A Running Mate You’ll Enjoy Working With, Gbaja Tells Tinubu

Gbajabiamila and Tinubu

Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has promised Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a running mate he can work with.

Gbajabiamila made the promise while responding to the remarks of Tinubu at an event to celebrate the speaker’s 60th birthday.

“You (Tinubu) said in your address that many years ago you consulted with younger brother on the issue of WAEC and that consultation bore fruits. I give you my own parting shot.

“It is that time again to consult with your younger brother. I will give you a running mate that you will enjoy working with. But this time the consultation I promise you will not be for free,” he said.

