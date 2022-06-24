Illicit Drug Destroys Families, Undermines Govt — Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman has encouraged youths to abstain from using illegal drugs since it damages communities and threatens the authority of the state.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kwara State Command, in collaboration with the Kwara State Drug Control Committee and Office of the state First Lady, Ambassador (Dr.) Olufolake AbdulRazaq, hosted the 2022 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking in Ilorin.

The theme of the event was “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crises”.

According to the governor, “There is nothing good that comes out of illicit drugs. It destroys you as a person; it destroys your family and your communities, and it undermines the government”.

The governor thanked the traditional rulers for their immense contributions to making their communities crime-free, and the various companies that supported the event.