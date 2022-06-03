‘I’m Not An Emperor’ — Dapo Abiodun Responds To Tinubu’s Jab

Dapo Abiodun has responded to the dressing-down by Bola Tinubu, presidential hopeful of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that he would not have become governor of Ogun without his help.

Speaking at a meeting with delegates of the APC in Abeokuta on Thursday, Tinubu had stated that without his support, Abiodun would not have become governor.

“That one (referring to Abiodun) that is sitting down here, could he have become governor without me? We were all in the stadium where they tore all the posters. Even the candidacy of the party, they didn’t want to give it to him,” the APC chieftain said in Yoruba.

“It’s been over 25 years that I have been serving them. This one sitting at my back, Dapo, could he have become a governor if not for me.”

But responding to Tinubu on Friday, Abiodun stated that he is not an emperor and the position he holds is not a family inheritance.

The governor said he will not abandon the promise he made to the people of the state, adding that he will continue to be fair and just in his dealings.

“I am not an emperor by any chance and this is not my family inheritance,” he said.

“I am holding this position in trust for all the people of this state and I have vowed to be fair, just and equitable and this is the solemn agreement I made between the Almighty God and myself.”