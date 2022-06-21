I’m Out Of Hospital And Doing Well’ — Abdulsalami Thanks Nigerians For Concern Over Health

Former President Abdulsalami Abubakar says he is recovering well from knee difficulties that forced him to postpone his 80th birthday celebrations.

Following widespread allegations that he had suffered a stroke, the retired general told TheCable on Monday evening that he just had knee problems that limited his movement.

Enter your email and join the 10,000 Naira Giveaway! Leave this field empty if you're human:

“I had a swollen knee and was unable to walk for days in the last week of May,” he told TheCable.

Also Read: 2023: Abdulsalami Urges Youths’ Participation

“After initial care by my doctors, they advised that I should seek further expert care abroad. That was why I had to cancel my birthday programme.

“I was on admission for a brief period but I have now been discharged while doctors do a regular follow-up. I am much better. It was not an emergency and I was not rushed to any hospital.

“I appreciate the support, love and care that Nigerians have been showing since the story went on social media. I am grateful to all my friends and well-wishers.”