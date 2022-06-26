I’m Proud Of Nigerian Youths Who Are Excelling, Says Buhari In Rwanda

Nigerian youths are doing well both at home and abroad, according to President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Saturday, Buhari addressed Nigerians at a town hall meeting held in Kigali, Rwanda, in conjunction with the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Buhari said Nigeria will welcome contributions and investments from countrymen with foreign exposure for the economy to flourish, according to a statement by Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman.

“It gives me great pleasure to be in Kigali, Rwanda and to meet with you, members of the Nigerian Diaspora as part of my regular meetings with Nigerians wherever I visit other countries,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

“Let me begin by congratulating and commending Yewande Adebowale for emerging as one of the top four winners at the Commonwealth youth competition at the Kigali Startup Festival 2022 at the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

“I also commend Esther Olanrewaju and Favour Aderinto who are recipients of the Lakshmi Subramanian CMU-Africa Student Excellence Awards for Masters in Information Technology and Electrical and Computer Engineering.

“I am proud of you all, and I remain ever proud of our Nigerian youths excelling at home and abroad.”