Inadequate Management Of Nigeria’s Growing Population Is Ticking Time Bomb – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for effective and efficient management of Nigeria’s booming population to avoid ‘a ticking time bomb.’

He stated this while speaking at a high-level dialogue on Nigeria’s new National Population Policy, where he was represented by Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social investment.

He said population growth without adequate management is “cancerous and a ticking time bomb.”

Also Read: Buhari Calls For More Modern Contraceptives Over Rising Population

He added that Nigeria needs to invest heavily in human capital in order to experience economic growth.

“It has been argued that population is not the problem but proper management,” he said.

“It is time for us as a country to engage with sensitive matters because the very stability of our future depends on these conversations,” Osinbajo urged.