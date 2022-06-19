INEC Declares APC’s Oyebanji Winner Of Ekiti Governorship Election

Biodun Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, has been declared winner of the exercise.
Oyebanji, who secured victory in 15 of the 16 Local Government Areas of the State, polled a total of 187,057 votes.
Segun Oni, his closest rival polled 82,211 votes while Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), trailed with 67,457 votes.
Professor Kayode Oyebode, returning officer for the election, declared Oyebanji winner at 3:04am.
A total of 16 candidates partook in the election. The total valid votes in the election were 351,865, void votes, 8,888 and total votes cast, 360,753.