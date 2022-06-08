Inq. Digital bags three BOICT awards

Lagos; 28th May 2022: Inq. digital, a leading-edge solution provider, has again been voted winner in three different categories in the recently concluded 13th edition of the BEACON of ICT Awards held at the Eko hotel.

Inq. Digital, won Enterprise Solutions Provider, Emerging Technology Provider, and Enterprise Broadband Service provider of the year.

Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), representing the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, presented the three awards to inq. Digital.

Dr. Olatunji commented that inq. Digital emerging winners in three different categories display an acknowledgement of the quality of inq. Digital in providing innovative business-relevant services like Intelligent Connectivity, Edge AI, IoT, SDN/NFV for Edge and Cloud Secure Access Services.

Dr. Olatunji stated that the theme of the event, the impact of blockchain technology in a Digitalized Nigeria, is very relevant and close to the heart of the government while addressing the audience as the representative of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy. According to him, the theme is very relevant and has resulted in the formulation of policies and frameworks that will enable a better industry.

He said that the success of the Ministry on the premise that it is the highest contributor to the national GDP with about 17.8%, has made the Federal government list ICT infrastructures as critical national infrastructures.

Managing Director of inq. Digital Nigeria, Valentine Chime commented that inq. Digital is on a quest to provide simpler, seamless, solutions to its clients which will aid them to re-imagine a better future. We are in a state of evolution for market satisfaction, and we are flexible in structure and nature in line with global best practices

Valentine commended the organizers, members of the industry, and stakeholders for recognizing inq. Digital in the industry. He dedicated the awards to the stakeholders, partners, and associates of inq. Digital Nigeria.

In the past two years, inq. Digital has consistently emerged as winners in different categories of Beacon of ICT that show the brand is advancing the culture of innovation.

Ken Nwogbo, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Nigeria Communications Week and convener of the Beacon of ICT award, said that the BoICT lecture aims to explore efforts to put Nigeria on the global information and communications technologies. The award recognizes organizations’ and individuals’ contributions to ICT advancement.