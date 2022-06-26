Insecurity: Akeredolu Orders All Public, Private Institutions To Install CCTV

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has ordered all public and private institutions in the state to install Close Circuit Television (CCTV) devices.

A statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Richard Olatunde, on Saturday said Akeredolu has signed an Executive Order to that effect.

“This becomes imperative in the light of the increased spate of insecurity in the country and the need to ensure security of lives and properties in all public and private institutions and centres throughout the state,” the statement said.

“The executive order shall be enforced at all religious places of worship, financial institutions (of all kinds), event centres, supermarkets, educational institutions (Schools), Hotels/Motels, Guest House, inns, Restaurants, Clinics and Health Centres, eateries (of all kinds), recreation or vehicular parks and other places regularly used by the public.”

Gunmen recently attacked a catholic church in Owo, Ondo state, killing scores of people and injuring many others.