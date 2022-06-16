Insecurity: Nigeria Needs Divine Intervention, Says Pastor Enenche

Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has stated that Nigeria has reached a point where urgent and fervent prayers for divine intervention are required.

According to him, there is a need for God’s intervention across the country because of insecurity.

Pastor Enenche made the announcement on Thursday, ahead of the National Healing and Deliverance Crusade, during the daily ‘Early Will I Seek Thee’ morning prayers.

According to the cleric, the three-day crusade, dubbed Divine Visitation, is being held to seek God’s intervention for Nigeria, particularly as the country prepares for general elections in 2023.

He said, “Our nation is at a junction where divine intervention is absolutely necessary. Massive insecurity, massive instability. And then, we are at the threshold of a political process.

“There is no time better than this to make demands for the help of God for a turnaround in our land.

“Don’t assume that things would change by themselves. The Bible says if my people that are called by my name shall humble themselves and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear them and heal their land.

“I believe that as God heals individual and delivers individuals, he would heal the nation as well.

“Therefore, I will like to invite you this evening to the FCT Sports Complex and the Old Parade Ground at Area 10 Abuja as we intercede for our nation.”