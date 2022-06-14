Instagram Influencer Papaya Ex Ridiculed By Wife Of Her Alleged Married Lover

Nigerian Instagram influencer, Abike Halima Raheem, popularly known as Papaya Ex was recently attacked by the wife of her alleged married lover in the Lekki area of Lagos.

This is coming a few days after Papaya was dragged online for throwing a lavish party after hitting one million followers on Instagram and allegedly faking a car gift at the event.

In a video currently making the rounds online, the man’s wife was seen confronting her husband for lying that he was not dating Papaya.

According to the woman, her husband told her that ‘Papaya was just an ‘Olosho’ he patronized and nothing more.

However, she was shocked to see them together at his house which led to the confrontation.

Papaya was reportedly caught with the married man after his wife showed up unannounced at his house in Lekki and mercilessly beat up the influencer.

This is not the first time Papaya will be in the news for something wrong or dating a married man.