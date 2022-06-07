It Is Not Wise To Buy Property And Invest In Nigeria Presently – Erica Nweledim

Former BBNaija housemate Erica Nweledim has said that it is no longer a wise decision to buy property and make investment in Nigeria.

The actress stated this via Twitter while reacting to the bloody massacre of worshipers at the catholic church in Owo, Ondo on Sunday, June 5.

It would be recalled that gunmen invaded the church and gunned down worshippers leading to the death of many and several others were seriously injured and hospitalized.

Speaking on the unfortunate events, the reality TV star stated that it would not make sense to invest in Nigeria presently due to the insecurity issues plaguing the country.

She tweeted: “Nigeria is no longer a safe country to just live. It wasn’t an explosion, the building wasn’t destroyed but people were dead on the floor. God please help us.

“I don’t even think it makes sense to buy property or invest in businesses in nigeria anymore cos safety is no longer guaranteed.”