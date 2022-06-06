It Takes Time – Kizz Daniels Opens Up After Quitting Smoking

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe popularly called Kizz Daniel has opened up on his struggles since he quit smoking.

Recall Kizz Daniel on his 28th birthday in May 2022 made a decision to dump smoking for the sake of his children.

A fan quizzed the singer on his current feeling since he stopped smoking and if it was a hard decision for him.

The tweet read: “How do you feel since you’ve stopped smoking? Was it a hard decision to make?”

Responding to the tweet, Kizz Daniel said he still stays around his friends that smoke just to inhale and tries his best to keep to his words.

The singer added that quitting smoking is not easy and it takes time to get used to the new lifestyle.

He wrote: “Honestly, I still stay around my guys that smoke just to inhale but I’m getting there. E no easy, it takes time I guess”