‘It’s Embarrassing’ — NNPP Denies Report On Kwankwaso Becoming Obi’s Running Mate

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed reports that Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the party, has accepted to be the running mate to Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Earlier on Sunday, there were reports making the rounds on social media that Kwankwaso had accepted to be vice-presidential candidate to Obi.

The posts on social media were based on a report in which Agbo Major, NNPP publicity secretary, had spoken on ongoing talks between the LP and the NNPP.

But clarifying his comments in a statement on Sunday, Major pointed out that claims that his comment meant Kwankwaso had agreed to be running mate to Obi were “misleading and embarrassing”.

“NNPP has never at any time said its esteemed Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Engr. Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, could accept to be Labour Party, Peter Obi’s deputy,” the statement reads.

“The report is misleading and embarrassing to our great party, its Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso and millions of supporters in Nigeria and in the diaspora, and urges journalists to crosscheck their reports before publishing them to avoid national disaffection ahead of the crucial 2023 general election.

“As a mass movement, NNPP acknowledged alliance talks with Labour Party that would consolidate and boost the nation’s frail democracy as we collectively strive for a new Nigeria which the party champions.”