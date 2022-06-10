It’s In My Pocketbook’ — Tinubu Speaks On Choice Of Running Mate

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that his choice for a running mate is in his pocketbook.

Following his victory in the APC presidential primary election, speculation has been rife about the identity of the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

Several APC governors are believed to be in contention for the position, but there has been no official decision yet.

Speaking after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house on Thursday, Tinubu was asked to divulge where he was leaning towards.

In response, he said: “I won’t tell you that. That is my right, it’s in my pocketbook.”