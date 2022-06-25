Iyabo Ojo Speaks On History Behind Her Name

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has paid tribute to her maternal grandmother as she gives details of the history behind her name ‘Alice Iyabode’.

Sharing her throwback photo, Iyabo Ojo said people believed she was a reincarnation of her late grandmother.

According to the actress, her late grandmother was a strong woman and a teacher who later became a very successful businesswoman.

The actress added that she strongly believes that her motherly instinct came from her grandmother because she loved children and was a generous woman.

She wrote: “This was believed to be me in my previous life my darling late mum & dad named me after her bcos they believed She came back”

“This beautiful, strong woman is my late grandmother from my maternal side ( my mother’s mum)”

“Her name was Late Mrs Alice Ighodala okeaya_ Inneh (Nee Ehighie) she hails from Edo state, Benin city …… she was a Teacher who later became a Very success business woman … a mother of 10, 7 still alive”

“My grandmother was a very strong woman, she died early 1977 & I was born Dec 21 1977 Reason why I bear Alice Iyabode (our mother as returned)”

“I strongly believe my motherly instinct came from her, she loved children and was a very generous woman. May her soul rest on”