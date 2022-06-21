Iyabo Ojo’s Son, Festus Sends ‘Powerful’ Message To ‘Haters’ As He Clocks 23

Festus, the son of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has sent a message to his haters as he celebrates his 23rd birthday today.

Taking to his Instagram page, Festus Ojo shared photos of himself rocking a simple outfit to mark his new age.

He expressed appreciation to God for another year, his family, friends and everyone who is involved in his life.

Festus Ojo added that he’s grateful to those who love and hate him too and prayed that they would all see more years to come.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday. Just want to thank God for another year add to my fife am grateful. Grateful for my family, For my friend, for everyone involved in my life in one way or the others. Grateful for the ones that love me and the ones that hate me . God bless you all. My we see many more years to come”

The excited mother also took to her Instagram page to shower love on her son and prayed that the new age will bring more blessings, success and wins.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday my darling, my world, my king, my 1st love, my win @festo_baba May this new age bring you more blessings, success and wins…. you will live very long in great health & happiness, I love you so so so much, love you for eternity son”