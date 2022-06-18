Judy Austin Officially Adds Yul Edochie’s Name To Hers

Nollywood actress Judy Austin has officially added her colleague and husband’s name Yul Edochie to her name and now calls herself Her Excellency Judy Austin Yul-Edochie.

Judy Austin is the second wife of Yul Edochie. Their marriage which was announced some months back came with a wave of shock and disapproval from many people.

Advertisement

Yul had in a recent post explained that he got married to Judy because she impacted his life so much and he could not let go of her.

Yul in another post stated that he never regretted marrying a 2nd wife as it turned out to be a blessing for him and his family and even though some people disagreed with him on that, he seems not to be bothered about what they think.

Meanwhile, the General Overseer of Trinity House Pastor Ituah Ighodalo has said that he still speaks to his wife, Ibidunni Ighodalo years after her death.

Recall that Ibidunni died of cardiac arrest at the young age of 39 in a hotel room in Port Harcourt where she went for an official assignment.