June 12: Abiodun Commutes 6 Death Sentences, Frees 40 Inmates In Ogun

Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, released 40 inmates and commuted six death sentences to life imprisonment on Sunday.

He explained that the gesture was in honor of the June 12 Democracy Day anniversary and the need to decongest the state’s correctional facilities.

Abiodun stated this during his remarks at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Democracy Day.

He said: “In commemoration of June 12 and in the exercise of my powers under section 212 (sub 1 and 2) of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and section 4 and 5 of Ogun State Advisory Council of the Prerogative of Mercy Laws, 2006, I have approved the committal to life imprisonment of death sentences of six convicts.

“Furthermore, I have also approved the early release of 40 others. It’s my hope that this symbolic gesture would make the beneficiaries turn a new leaf and have a fresh opportunity to contribute their quota to the development of our dear nation.

“This is also in recognition of the commitment of government at all levels to aid the decongestion of our Correctional Centres,” he said.