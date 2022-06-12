June 12: Democratic Governance Has Come To Stay In Nigeria – Gov Mohammed

Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi State, has declared that commemorating Democracy Day in the country shows that democratic governance is not only firmly rooted but also here to stay in Nigeria.

In his goodwill message for this year’s Democracy Day, the Governor made the declaration.

He claimed that there is no better alternative to democracy as a form of government that allows people to choose who governs them and how they want to be governed.

“That we are today celebrating the 23rd Democracy Day is a testimony to the fact that democratic governance has not only been firmly rooted but has also come to stay in Nigeria.

“There is no better alternative to democracy as a form of government that gives the people the right to choose who to govern them and how they want to be governed.

“It is this democratic right of choice that puts elected governments at both the national and the state levels on their toes so as not to incur the wrath of the electorate by being voted out of power during the period of elections,” he stated.