June 12: Remember Our Past Heroes’ Sacrifices, Saraki Urges Nigerians

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Nigerians to remember the sacrifices of the country’s heroes of the past.

This comes as he urges citizens across the country to obtain Permanent Voters’ Cards in advance of the 2023 general election.

Saraki made the remarks in a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja in honor of Democracy Day.

The statement read, “As families across Nigeria settle in to commemorate the significance of #DemocracyDay, we all must remember the immeasurable sacrifice of our heroes — as well as celebrate the courage, and persistence of all Nigerians.

Also Read: 2023: ‘Nigeria Needs A Reliable Government, Not A Religious One’ – Reno Omokri

“This is because, throughout this oft-imperfect journey to institutionalize stronger democratic values in all aspects of our lives, there have been hiccups, yet, Nigerians have always demonstrated an unwavering commitment to forge a better, stronger, safer, and more prosperous nation.

“In this regard, as we observe today, remembering that the 2023 General Elections are just around the corner, I ask all Nigerians of voting age to ensure that they have their PVCs to exercise their civic responsibility by participating in the election of our leaders at the state and federal levels.

“It is my deepest prayer, that as we work to fix Nigeria by the election of intentional and decisive leaders next year, our nation and all its people will experience the much-needed prosperity and peace that all Nigerians have been clamouring for. Happy #DemocracyDay!”