June 12: Why I Served In Abacha’s Govt – Kingibe Opens Up

The running mate to late MKO Abiola in the 1993 presidential election, Babagana Kingibe, has revealed why he served in the Sani Abacha government.

In a chat with reporters in Maiduguri on Sunday, Kingibe said his decision to serve in Abacha’s government was due to his love for national interest and not personal gain.

He stated that he jettisoned his own personal interest to serve in the regime of the late dictator, adding that his decision was in line with the teachings of the Islamic faith.

He said: “When we think of the collective good there are times when we have to sacrifice personal interest and join hands in rebuilding society and bringing peace and harmony to our people: I have addressed this issue of why did I join Abacha’s government and so on.

“I know we won the elections on June 12, 1993, I know that injustice was done when those elections were annulled but there is always one guiding principle in my public life which is that the national interest supersedes any other consideration and all my actions have been informed by this consciousness of what is best in the national interest.”

Kingibe commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State for the June 12 celebration in the state to mark the new Democracy Day.

He said the celebration signifies love and solidarity towards him as a son of the soil and a key player in the events of that year.

He said, “I don’t think the celebration on the actual 12th of June 1993 was any greater than the celebration of the first democracy day on June 12; And for that I have to thank the Governor who gave the leadership, thank the people of Borno not only for celebrating June 12 as democracy day per se, but I know that they also had in mind that one of their own, their own son was also a critical player, I appreciate the confidence and love.”