JUST IN: Oyebanji Meets Buhari, Says APC Didn’t Buy Votes During Ekiti Governorship Poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC), according to Biodun Oyebanji, governor-elect of Ekiti state, was not involved in vote-buying in the recently concluded governorship election.

Advertisement

During Saturday’s election, there were widespread suspicions of rampant vote-buying.

Also Read: We’II Challenge Outcome Of Ekiti Guber Election In Court – SDP’s Oni

In an interview with state house correspondents in Abuja on Monday, Oyebanji stated that his party did not buy votes in his opinion.

While explaining that he won the election based on the performance of the Kayode Fayemi-led administration, Oyebanji stated that he canvassed for votes based on the administration’s record.