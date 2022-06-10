JUST IN: Peter Obi Receives Labour Party’s Certificate Of Return

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has received the certificate of return following his emergence as the flagbearer of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

The certificate of return was handed over to Obi on Friday.

This is contained in a tweet posted to the party’s Twitter page, @NgLabour, on Thursday.

The tweet stated, “Mr. Peter Obi Receives Labour Party Certificate of Returns as its Presidential Candidate for 2023 presidential elections. Congratulations!!”

Recall that the National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Ibrahim, had earlier said that Peter Obi remained the party’s presidential flagbearer and that there was no faction in the party.