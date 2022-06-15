JUST IN: Reps Ask INEC To Extend Voter Registration By 60 Days

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been asked by the House of Representatives to extend the deadline for continuous voter registration (CVR) by 60 days.

Following the adoption of a motion by Benjamin Kalu, a lawmaker from Abia state, the resolution was passed during the plenary session on Wednesday.

Prior to the 2023 general election, the electoral umpire set June 30 as the deadline for the suspension of CVR across the country.

In introducing his motion, the lawmaker stated that extending voter registration will allow many more eligible Nigerians to register.

“The large numbers of unregistered eligible voters willing to be registered as evidenced by crowd seen at various registration centres resulting in congestion,” he said.

“Reports of shortages of voter registration machines, inadequate manpower and personnel at registration centres which may lead to frustrations among prospective registrants and in some cases, unrest at some registration centres.”