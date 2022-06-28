Kanu Appears In Court Today, Calls For Calm

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has urged his supporters to “maintain absolute civility in their conduct, as has always been exhibited” ahead of the case that will be heard on Tuesday (today) before Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The IPOB leader, who is facing terrorism charges, also claimed to be in high spirits and that he was well-prepared for the court appearances

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu’s attorney and the head of his legal team, revealed them in a statement released on Monday during a routine visit to his client at the Department of State Services headquarters.

He wrote, “We conducted our routine court-ordered visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the DSS headquarters. Today’s visit was unique because it was basically to harmonise the final legal strategy for tomorrow’s outing. Onyendu is fully prepared for his court appearance tomorrow, and he is in good spirits. We are confident that justice will be done tomorrow too.

“Onyendu thanked millions of his supporters and Umuchineke for standing shoulder to shoulder with him thus far. However, Onyendu is particularly worried over the continued incarceration of Mrs. Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra), whose only offence was daring to be in Abuja in solidarity with him.

“The legal team is aggressively exploring all permissible legal frameworks to ensure Mama Biafra’s release. As you may be aware, the court has fixed July 20, 2022, for definite hearing of the application we filed for her release.

“May we respectfully use this medium to appeal to Onyendu’s followers, supporters and well-wishers, who intend coming to court tomorrow in solidarity with Onyendu to please maintain absolute civility in their conduct, as have always demonstrated.”