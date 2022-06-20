Kate Henshaw Narrates Painful Experience With A Woman At Event

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has taken to social media to lament over a painful experience with a woman she met at a recent event.
In a post shared on Twitter, Kate Henshaw expressed surprise at how some individuals can be rude and always feel entitled to everything.
The actress said she had just entered a wedding ceremony when the woman came to ask her for selfie pictures.
Kate Henshaw added that she went to call the woman but she was ignored.
She wrote: “People can be so rude and entitled shut, I just enter the wedding, I never even sit down arrange myself, this woman comes beside me that she wants pictures, I said give me a few minutes to gather myself, e vex comot, I went to call her and she ignored me. If na me do this thing, I day wait am”